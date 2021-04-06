A die-hard fan has gained the recognition he sought for when he showered love on self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay.

Wendy, who was in a car park, was stopped by a group of unidentified males, but the reaction of one of them almost brought her to tears.

The fan, after spotting his idol, knelt in front of her and screamed on top of his voice as his friends record the act.

The gentleman removed his shirt and revealed the tattoo of her name he had inscribed on his chest.

An emotional Wendy Shay stood motionless as the die-hard fan rains accolades on her, for her achievement in the music fraternity.

Wendy posted the video on her social media handles, but the reaction was not all-encouraging; others opined she should have rewarded the gentleman for his effort.

“Money is not the only way to show love… time and attention are equally valuable,” she replied her critics.

The Shaygang boss then posted a video of when she blessed him with some notes.