Veteran actor, Yemi Adeyemi, known for his iconic role as Suara in the popular ‘Super Story’ series, has passed away.

In an official statement released on Monday, his family announced his sad demise, which occurred on Sunday.

The statement, signed by the deceased’s son, Adedotun Adeyemi, expressed their heavy hearts and submission to God over his passing.

It also requested privacy for the family during this period of grief, stating that further details regarding his burial will be communicated at a later time.

The late actor rose to prominence for his portrayal of Suara in the long-celebrated episode of ‘Oh Father…Oh, Daughter’ by Wale Adenuga Productions.

His remarkable acting talent was also showcased in ‘Lekki Wives’ and other notable films.