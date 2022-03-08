The family of the murdered activist at Ejura, Ibrahim Mohammed, is frustrated with the delays the case has suffered in court.

Two known New Patriotic Party Polling Station Executives, Fuseini Alhassan, Issaka Ibrahim, also known as Anyas and Iddi Mohammed, a brother of the late activist, have been in custody since June 2021.

However, there was no show at the Asokwa District Court on Tuesday as accused persons and prosecutors failed to show up.

The court subsequently adjourned the hearing to March 22, 2022.

But the murdered activist’s family suspects the delay is to discourage the family from seeking justice for the late Kaaka Macho and Iddi Mohammed, who is on remand.

Family spokesman, Rabbiu Mohammed, who addressed journalists after Tuesday’s botched court proceedings, says the case has already suffered 14 adjournments.

“The family is not taking it easy at all because of the series of adjournments. We have been following the case.

“This case, the 14th time we have been in court; taking into consideration the kind of stress, the kind of psychological problem we have been going through as a result of the loss of a brother and one being arrested,” he said.

“This is quite unfortunate. What is happening? We have been told that the advice is ready from the A-G. So why is it that the advice is not here?

“The family is not taking it lightly at all because we think that things are not done right.

“We as a family are thinking that they are making this series of adjournments so that the family would be a constrained of coming [to court].”

He wants all the stakeholders, including the Police and the Attorney-General’s (AG) office, to expedite action on the case.

“We are of the view that the necessary stakeholders, that is, the prosecutor, with the office of AG and everybody should do the needful,” he said.

