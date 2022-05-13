Family of late lecturer unhappy with bail granted former Wa All Stars manager

Family of the late lecturer of Dr. Hilla Liman Technical University, Stephen Langton Mane has expressed disappointment over Wa High Court’s decision to grant the suspected murderer bail.

The accused was granted bail in the sum of GHs80,000 with three sureties, one to be justified.

He is also expected to deposit his international travelling passport to the court and report to the police once every week between the hours of 10:am and 4:pm.

According to the spokesperson of the family, Jonas Dery Zaato, though they agree that all offences in the country are bailable, the reasons adduced by the court to grant the suspect bail were untenable.

Spokesperson of the family, Jonas Dery Zaato

“We believe that finally, we are not going to get justice in this case; the way and manner this case has just begun, we are not going to get justice. We are calling on the attorney general to look into the ruling of the High Court and seek an appeal. He was slapped with 80,000. The 80,000 we believe cannot buy the life of our dearest father,” he stated.

The eldest daughter of the late Stephen Mane is equally not happy and shared her frustrations

“In fact, I am not happy with the court ruling. We just buried my father just a week ago and now that man has just been released just a week for me to be walking and seeing him walk freely. I am not happy with the case,” she said.

Lawyer Saeed Abdul-Shakur however allayed their fears stating that being admitted to bail does not mean the suspected gunman is a free man.

“Investigations are complete and there is nothing new we are going to get from anywhere about the case. A docket has been built and a copy of the docket is with us and we have agreed that the evidence available is sufficient for us to mount a successful prosecution of the case,” he noted.

He assured the bereaved families that nothing untoward would happen in the case when they commence the trial on June 10.

“The grief is real, their anger is real but they should trust the system. They should that the system will eventually turn out justice as expected,” he added.

Alhaji Abdul Rahman Yunusah is facing trial for the murder of 64-year-old lecturer of Dr. Hilla Liman Technical University, Stephen Langton Mane on March 17, 2022, over an alleged family land dispute in Wa.

This is the first time the case was before the Wa High Court presided over by supervising judge, Justice Yussif Assibey.

Abdul Rahman Yunusah has been charged with two counts of murder and three counts of use of offensive weapons.

The 61-year-old former manager of Wa All Stars was remanded into police custody on three occasions by the Wa Magistrate to enable the police to complete their investigations.