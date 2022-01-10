A man, his wife, three children and an in-law have all died in an accident at Hwediem near Nkwawie in the Atwima Nwabiagya South District of the Ashanti region.

The accident occurred in the evening of Saturday January 8.

The family was returning from a wedding at Bibiani in the Western North Region when the incident occurred.

A source at the Nkawie Police Station confirming the incident said the vehicle transporting the family veered off the street and landed in a river after a failed overtaking.

All occupants in the vehicle got drowned and died.

One of the victims has been identified as Isaac Duku.