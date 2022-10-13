The family house of a claimant to the Dompim-Pepesa stool, Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV, has been left in ruins following a chieftaincy related disturbance in the community.

According to sources, a group of armed men went on rampage; destroying property and attacking individuals.

This follows a statement from the Dompim-Pepesa Divisional Council that Nathaniel Dekyi, who is holding himself out as Nana Nyowah Panyin IV of Dompim Pepesa, is not a chief.

Mr. Nathaniel Dekyi, in an interview granted to Joy FM on Monday October 10, had alleged that the MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, the MCE for the same area, and the Western Regional Minister were hindering his efforts as the ‘Chief’ to end ‘galamsey’ in the area.

He claimed that these individuals were also engaging in illegal mining in the area.

However, the Dompim Pepesa Divisional Council in a statement on Monday, October 10 said the “Council wants to state unequivocally that Nathaniel Dekyi is not the Chief of Dompim Pepesa.

“We entreat the media and the general public to disregard any interview by him as he is not and has never been the Chief of Dompim Pepesa,” Nana Nyarkefole III, Secretary to the Council stated.

Contrary to the allegations that the MP for the area and others were involved in ‘galamsey’ in the community, the Council said Nathaniel Dekyi is rather the individual involved in illegal mining as he has sold cocoa farms to illegal miners.

“The Council wishes to state on record that the said Nathaniel Dekyi is the Chief architect of illegal mining in Dompim Pepesa.

“Nathaniel Dekyi with his accomplices on video were caught discussing strategies as to how these illegal miners should operate in Dompim Pepesa. It is also part of his strategy to demoralize and thwart the effort of Hon. Mireku Duker, who has dedicated all his time and energy to fight the galamsey menace,” the Council noted in a statement.

Following the revelation by the Council, some youth in the community are alleged to have attacked the claimant, resulting in the injury of his bodyguard.

Again, two of his men were attacked at the local hospital. While one managed to escape, the other was left in critical condition.