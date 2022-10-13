Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the Dompim-Pepesa chieftaincy disturbance.

The dispute resulted in severe injury to one person and damage to property.

According to the Police, the suspects were part of a group that orchestrated the incident.

“The suspects, Ibrahim Issah, Atanga Peter and Asonba Emmanuel were among a group of people who went on rampage and inflicted machete wounds on the victim who is currently on admission receiving medical attention.

“The suspects also destroyed some property belonging to some individuals in the town,” the Police said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The statement added that peace has been restored to the area.

“The Police have since restored calm in the town and efforts have been intensified to get the remaining suspects arrested to face justice,” the statement concluded.