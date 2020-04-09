A 19-year-old unemployed man, who allegedly posed as a nurse working at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nkwanta South of the Oti region, has been arrested by the Police for fraud.

The suspect, Barnabas Baade Christian, had told his victims that he could secure them admission into Techiman Nursing Training School and collected various amounts totaling GH¢20,000.00 from them after which he bolted but was arrested following a report by the complainant.

Briefing Adom News on the matter, Police Chief Inspector Simon Gavor, said complainants from Ashiabre, a farming community sometime in December last year, gave GH¢20,000.00 to the suspect whom they knew as a nurse working at the St. Joseph’s Hospital, in order to get a nursing training admission for them at Techiman Nursing college.

But, the suspect could not deliver and when all efforts made by the complainants to retrieve their money failed they reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.

Another victim, who was defrauded of an amount of GH¢500.00 on basis that he was going to supply him with yam ‘set’, also added to the woes of the suspect.

When Adom News spoke to the St. Joseph’s Hospital Administrator, Rev. Sister Georgina Quayson, to find out whether he was working there or not, she said he was not a nurse there.

Rev. Sister Quayson bemoaned how the hospital’s name was being used by some criminals and warned the general public to be extra careful in dealing with such people.