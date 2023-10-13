A young man has been detained by Nairobi authorities for posing as a lawyer of the Kenya High Court.

The suspect, identified as Brian Mwenda Njagi, was detained on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Brain, according to local media, was busted after winning all 26 cases before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal judges.

He was arrested by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nairobi Branch Rapid Action Team (RAT) over claims of false pretense.

Bryan’s arrest comes on the back of several public complaints. The LSK Nairobi Branch confirmed this on their X page.

The society explained that, he is not an advocate and does not have a license to practice law in Kenya.

The Branch wishes to notify all members of the society and of the public that BRIAN MWENDA NJAGI is not an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, from the Society’s records, neither is he a member of the Branch. pic.twitter.com/hqzDtxRTSE — LSK Nairobi Branch (@lsk_nbi) October 12, 2023

Bryan’s arrest has garnered mixed reactions on social media with many users questioning how he managed to win all those cases without being busted.