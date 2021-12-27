Adom TV’s The Big Talent Show took a final turn at Fadama Park to climax the 15-week showdown and acrobatic performer Faith Power has been crowned the winner for the maiden edition.

After an intensive competition between 13 contestants, Faith Power was adjudged winner at the grand finale with a winning package of GH₵ 15,000 coupled with a trip to Dubai.

The 1st runner-up, Nana Yaw, won GH₵ 8,000; the 2nd runner-up Tapoli won GH₵ 5,000 leaving the 3rd runner-up C-Nortey with GH₵ 3,000.

Additionally, the 5th and 6th positions went to Size Two and Shatta Wifi accordingly.

Meanwhile, contestants, who got evicted along the weeks, showed up to support their colleagues and they were equally given price packages for making the show a success.

The night saw die-hard performances from all the contestants as they all looked poised to win the hearts of judges Adwoa Smart, Clemento Suarez and Akumaa Mama Zimba, in order to attain the ultimate crown.

Faith Power’s acrobatic and balancing performances got him to retain his number one spot.

His dramatic gestures such as balancing 12 wine glasses on a knife tucked in his mouth among others wowed the crowd effortlessly.

Nana Yaw won the hearts of many with his rich cultural display. The playing of the talking drum and the significance of the cultural dance even got some of the fans at Fadama throwing money at him on the podium.

The chiefs present at the show, who were equally mesmerized by his act, gave him a standing ovation to depict the love they had for this cultural display.

At a point judge Clemento Suarez joined him to dance.

C-Nortey, Tapoli, Size Two and Shatta Wifi proved their talents respectively with greater ambitions to go for the ultimate spot.

Rappers Guru and Kofi Mole gave out electrifying performances to climax the talent-hunt show in grand style.

