Fafita, an anointed gospel musician and song writer from Ghana, is set to release her latest single and music video titled ‘Sound of Miracles,’ on May 24, 2023.

This prophetic song is rooted in 1 Kings 18:41-46, where Elijah urges Ahab to “get up, eat and drink, for there is a sound of abundance of rain.”

The inspirational piece was written by Fafita’s mum of blessed memory, Maria Nana Babua Hammond, a remarkable Evangelist, and her brother in law (Prof) Folagbade Olajide Aboaba.

Aboaba served as Pastor E.A Adeboye’s trusted right-hand man at the Redeemed Christian church of God (RCCG) and played a pivotal role in establishing the Redeemer’s University as its founding pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council.

Fafita, a Gospel Singer and Song Writer, was born in France and spent part of her childhood in Nigeria before relocating to Ghana.

She served as a backup vocalist for the legendary Danny Nettey for over five years. As a solo artiste she has shared the stage with numerous top Ghanaian and international gospel stars.

Fafita has several singles to her credit, including her original compositions ‘Believe and Confess’ and ‘Nana Brɛbrɛ, as well as ‘Onyame Nyae3’ featuring Prince Hakeem Matthews and Press On Kids.

Fafita has also released some beautiful renditions of hymns and worship songs which can be found on all her social media handles.

Every Christmas, she dedicates her time to children through ‘Christmas with Fafita,’ where she not only collaborates with kids to produce toe-tapping Christmas music but also engages in charity. Most recently her emphasis has been on donations to children with Cerebal Palsy.

For over a decade, Fafita served as a music director, leading her church choir and becoming the first female music director and founding member of the Central University Mass Choir.

She is also credited with forming the Sogakope Community Mass Choir, a 50-member choir that she directed.

Professionally Fafita is a banker and a Consultant.

“Sound of Miracles” is set to be releasd on Wednesday, May 24th 2023 across all major online platforms.

This uplifting song is certain to inspire anyone who listens with a profound sense of expectation for miracles. As you meditate on its message, it will transport you into a deep state of worship, empowering you to receive your own miracle.

Follow her on Facebook; @Fafitamusic | Instagram; @Fafitamusic | Twitter; @FafitaMusic | YouTube; @FafitaMusic | TikTok; @FafitaMusic .

Mark your calendars and check out this song and Music video on all digital stores.