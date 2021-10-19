President Nana Akufo-Addo has said on a Cape Coast-based radio station, Eagle FM, that he never promised to build a harbour in the Central Regional capital while campaigning in the run-up to the 2020 elections.

The facts, however, show the President’s claims are untrue.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking with Babara Obeng Dwamena Mensah on the ‘Kokroko’ Morning Show on Monday morning at the start of a two-day tour of the region.

When asked about the status of a promise to build an airport and a harbour in Cape Coast, the President said: “The commitment was never to (build) a harbour. It was to a landing site. It is very, very important. And you look into page 88 of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto for the 2020 election. It’s very clear.”

He then went on to list landing site projects that the government had initiated in the Central Region. He further said that it was similar landing sites that the party promised to build in Cape Coast and not a harbour.

“As far as the harbour (is concerned), we have to be clear in our mind, we never committed ourselves… I never said I was going to build a harbour in Cape Coast. I said I was going to build a landing site, and that would start next year,” he said.

The facts do not support the statements made by the President. Page 160 of the 2020 manifesto of the NPP indicates that the party- if it were to win the 2020 elections- was going to build a harbour in Cape Coast.

With regard to promises made in relation to Roads, Railways, Ports and Harbours, the NPP stated in the document that: “Over the next four years, we will commence construction of…a new harbour in Cape Coast and a new airport in Cape Coast.”

The manifesto was launched on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the University of Cape Coast, where the President made his comments.

The manifesto contains further promises in respect of railway lines.

“We would ensure the completion of the construction of the Western Line and Tema to Mpakadan rail lines. Commence construction of the Eastern Rail Line, the Aduadin to Obuasi Lines, the Ghana – Burkina Line, a new line between Sekondi and Shama Free Zone area,” it states.

The issue of a harbour and an airport in the Central Region has been topical in years past, especially because of the region’s tourism potential.

Commenting on the promise, the Vice President, Dr Mahmoudu Bawumia, who presented highlights of the 2020 manifesto of the NPP, said, “People of Cape Coast, I have good news for you. We are building a new harbour in Cape Coast and a new airport in Cape Coast.

“It is very critical that we do that. An airport makes a lot of sense in Cape Coast. It’s a real tourist hub, and between Greater Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast, you have a triangle that really is a hub for a lot of economic activity…and it’s a major growth pole.”