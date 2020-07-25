Liverpool midfielder Fabinho’s home was burgled as the footballer celebrated the team’s Premier League win.

Thieves broke into the Brazilian’s home on the day the Reds were presented with the trophy for their first top-flight win in 30 years.

Items of jewellery and an Audi RS6 were stolen during the raid in Formby, Merseyside Police said. The car was later recovered in Wigan.

The burglary was discovered when the occupants returned.

Image caption Fabinho (right) celebrated the Premier League victory with Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker

Police said thieves targeted the footballer’s home sometime between 15:00 BST on Wednesday and 04:00 on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening Sir Kenny Dalglish presented the Premier League trophy to Liverpool after a 5-3 home win over Chelsea.

Fabinho joined the Reds in 2018 in a deal worth more than £40m.