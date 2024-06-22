Nsoatreman FC coach, Maxwell Konadu is confident that his team will defeat Bofoakwa Tano in their upcoming match to secure their dream of competing in Africa next season.

The two Bono rivals are set to face off at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday evening in the final of the FA Cup.

After falling short in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title race, Konadu believes that this final is their chance to qualify for the African competition in the next campaign.

He emphasized the importance of the match and the team’s determination to win despite expecting a challenging game.

“For us, this is not just a final but a battle for a ticket to play in the CAF Confederations Cup next season,” the former Asante Kotoko coach told the Ghana FA website.

“We are ready to give Ghanaians an exciting game on Sunday and cap it with a win to realize our dream. We know Bofo won’t be easy opponents, but we can’t afford to let a ticket to the CAF Confederations Cup slip away,” he added.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 GMT, with the winner set to take home GHC 180,000.