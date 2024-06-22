Bofoakwa Tano coach, John Eduafo, has revealed that the team’s biggest motivation is winning the FA Cup and representing Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Sunyani-based club is set to face off against their regional rivals in the FA Cup final, which will take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.

Despite being relegated from the top flight, Eduafo expressed the team’s determination to lift the trophy and secure a spot in the African competition next season.

“We are determined to end the season on a high note. We played well in the league but unfortunately, we couldn’t survive the drop. We still have a chance to prove our worth by winning the FA Cup,” he told the Ghana FA website.

“We are not only looking at winning the trophy but representing Ghana in next season’s CAF Confederations Cup is our biggest motivation,” he added.

In the Ghana Premier League, both teams failed to score in any of their encounters. The eagerly awaited match is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 GMT.