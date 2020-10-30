The Ezekiel Ansah Foundation (EAF) has held free breast screening for about two thousand people in Adentan in Accra and Akropong in the Eastern region.

The exercise forms part of activities to mark this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is celebrated every October.

Aside the screening, residents were educated on breast cancer, its symptoms and treatment.

The over 500 men and women in Akropong were screened by medical officers from VRA Hospital and the Akuapem North Medical Center.

Students of Okuapeman, Ark Mount Sinai and Presbyterian Senior High Technical School also benefitted from the screening.

In Adentan, market women were educated on breast care and how to do self-breast examination by a team of medical experts from the Korle-Bu Breast Care Unit led by Babara Adu.

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei encouraged the women to take advantage of the programme have their breasts checked.

She also urged them to exercise and eat organic foods to live longer.

Also, Head Surgeon at the VRA Hospital, Dr. Charles Arhinful emphasized the need to visit a health facility at least once every year to undertake extensive breast examination.

This, he stated could help in early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

For her part, Dr. Mrs. Faustina H. Blankson of Health Education at the school of Public Health passionately advocated for the consumption of organic foods to help prevent diseases.

About Ezekiel Nana Ansah

The founder and leader, Ezekiel Nana Ansah, a seasoned NFL campaigner is a Breast Cancer Ambassador. For two years, he has actively participated in Breast Cancer Awareness campaign in conjunction with the National Football League (NFL).

He played with the Lions for 5 seasons, joined the Seattle Seahawks at the beginning of the 2019 season and currently playing for the San Francisco 49ers. Ziggy, as he his affectionately known in the NFL believes he has a responsibility to help empower the youth to chase their dreams.