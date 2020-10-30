Black Stars Head Coach, C.K. Akonnor, has named a 23-man squad for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, before travelling to Khartoum to face the Falcons five days later in the reverse fixture.

Chelsea left-back Baba Abdul Rahman, FC Metz defender John Boye and China-based, Mubarak Wakaso have been called up. Also making a return to the team are Colombus Crew right back Afful Harrison and Crystal Palace winger Jefferey Schlupp.

Coach Akonnor has also handed a debut call up to German-born 19-year-old winger, Jamie Leweling. Leweling, who plays for German side Greuther Furth, is one of the exciting young players who has emerged in German football.

Ghana tops Group C with six points following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.

Squad list:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates FC), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko SC), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen)

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (Chelsea FC), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria de Guimaraes, Afful Harrison (Columbus Crew FC), Anang Benson (MSK Zilina), Djiku Alexander (Strasbourg FC), John Boye (FC Metz), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens FC) and Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo).

Midfielders: Partey Thomas (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (RCD Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning FC), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens FC)

Forwards/Wingers: Andre Ayew (Swansea City FC), Tariq Fosu (Brentford), Samuel Owusu (Al-Ahli Jeddah) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor), Jamie Leweling (Greuther Furth), John Antwi (Pyramids FC), Jeffery Schlupp (Crystal Palace).