Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, has thrown his weight behind Nana Yaw Amponsah to succeed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko.

Mr Amponsah has been appointed on a three-year deal to steer the club to success.

According to the former Sunderland and Al Ain forward, the young football administrator is the right man for the job as he believes in the capabilities of the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant.

However, he has entreated the board of directors and the fans to exercise patience as Mr Amponsah will need time to transform the club.

“Nana Yaw Amponsah is a very good man and I trust his capabilities. He can achieve a lot with Kotoko.

“They should give him time and he will succeed. I have a personal relationship with him and I trust his word,” he told Nhyira FM.

Gyan, who is the all-time top scorer for Ghana, has been heavily linked with a move to the Porcupine Warriors ahead of the 2020/21 football season.

Mr Amponsah, who is already executing his role as the CEO of the Kumasi-based club, has promised to make the club the best in Africa.

Under his management, the Porcupines Warriors have secured partnerships with kit company Errea, VEO technologies and Adonko Next Level.