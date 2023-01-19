History is about to be recorded in the coming months as Wizkid has named his arch rival Davido as one of the few artistes on board his album tour.

Wizkid has reserved a full one month and five days for the concert expected to begin in Houston, Texas on March 3 and end on April 7 in Los Angeles, California.

Sticking to his album title, More Love, Less Ego (MLLE), Wizkid has recruited his strongest contender, Davido, as they mend their rift while entertaining fans simultaneously.

In what has come to many as a shocking development, Wizkid announced via Snapchat that they will be going on a joint tour after the MMLE tour.

“After my MLLE tour!! Davido and I going on tour! Save your coins! I no one hear pim!!”, he wrote.

The superstars will be touring 10 cities in 10 different countries.

Should that happen, their fans would enjoy the best of both worlds, a concert that will be in history books as the best from the African continent.

The last time both artistes peformed together was in 2018 when Wizkid dragged Davido on stage during the 2018 Wizkid Concert.

The duo had fans screaming whey performed Davido’s Fia, after which they hugged out their differences.