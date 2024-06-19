Gun-wielding men have reportedly robbed a 33-year-old Excavator Operator, Owusu Ansah of his cash and other valuables amounting to GH₵35,000 at Dadwen, near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

Reports suggest the incident occurred while Agya Ansah was asleep in his room.

Online news portal, MyNewsGh reported that, the armed men, numbering six were masked while three wielded guns and pointed at him.

The victim was tied up while the robbers bolted with GH¢ 30,000 together with a Samsung ‘A15′ mobile phone valued at GH¢ 1,850.00 and an Infinix Spark ’19’ mobile phone valued at GH¢ 1,400.

