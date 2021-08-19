Former Black Stars players, John Paintsil and Sam Johnson, have waded into Ghana’s group after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] draw.

Ghana has been paired with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in Group C.

Coach C.K. Akonnor’s side will play their first two matches in Yaoundé before travelling up North to Garoua for the final Group C encounter.

Various reactions have been shared in the aftermath of the event and Sam Johnson has not been left of the conversation.

In his view, Ghana got a good draw but will be mistaken if they underrate any of their group opponents, particularly minnows Comoros.

“On paper, you will pick Ghana and Morocco as already qualified teams from the group, but the way football is evolving you always need to work hard and leave nothing to chance,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“All the same, it’s good we got such a group. It looks quite easy but it won’t be easy but definitely, we have a good draw.

“There’s no way Comoros can beat Ghana but we need to work hard and eschew complacency. We need not underrate them. It’s true they have no name in football but they should not be underrated,” he added.

However, former Fulham and West Ham United defender, John Paintsil believes Ghana’s group is a bit tricky and difficult.

“It’s a tricky group. Currently, every country has improved because the game is dynamic and you cannot idle around. I see it as a difficult group,” Pantsil said.

Despite tagging the group as difficult, Pantsil is confident the Black Stars can qualify from the group. However, he has cautioned against complacency and lackadaisical preparation.

“Ghana will qualify at all costs, but we need to approach everything about it seriously. During our time we were always serious about qualifying, so I pray they maintain that discipline. It’s a very tricky group but Ghana will qualify,” Pantsil said.

“We will have problems if we don’t get ready. Our readiness is what will take us to the next stage. The group we find ourselves in is not something to relax over. We cannot underestimate Gabon and Morocco, they always prove stubborn in tournaments they feature in. So we must be serious and be well prepared,” he concluded.

The Black Stars will take on the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the opening match on Monday, January 10 at the Ahmadou Ahijo stadium in Yaoundé. Ghana will then play Gabon on Friday, January 14 before battling Comoros on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The Black Stars are in search of their first Africa Cup of Nations title since 1982 and Coach Akonnor has been tasked to end the 42–two-year trophy in Cameroon.

The 2021 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled for Cameroon from Sunday, January 9 to Sunday, February 6, 2022.