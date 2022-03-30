Former Ghana internationals have lauded the Black Stars for their efforts after beating Nigeria to book a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana secured a spot in the World Cup after the game ended with 1-1 against the Super eagles in Abuja as they cruise through away goals rule.

Boateng, who was a key part of the Black Stars squad for the 2010 and 2014 squad, has urged the team to enjoy the upcoming ‘Mondial’ in November, 2022.

He took to twitter to congratulate the team after their success to qualify for Qatar.

Well well done black ⭐️ #enjoy the World Cup 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) March 29, 2022

Former Ghanaian captain, Stephen Appiah, was filled with joy when he took to social to express his love for the team after making the country proud.

Congratulations boys !!!



You’ve made Ghana proud🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/duHBOWxsha — Stephen Appiah (@StephenAppiah) March 29, 2022

The victory was subsequently celebrated across the nation. Asamoah Gyan was part of many who took to appreciate the efforts of the Black Stars in Abuja on Tuesday.

WELL DONE BLACK STARS 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿🔥🔥🔥🔥 — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) March 29, 2022

OTOO ADDO. MASTER CLASS 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) March 29, 2022

