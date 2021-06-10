Bayer Leverkusen defender, Timothy Fosu-Mensah has professed his love for the Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko.

The former Manchester United right-back arrived in Ghana on Wednesday morning for summer holidays.

Speaking in an interview, the 24-year-old said supporting the Porcupine Warriors is a family tradition.

“I support Asante Kotoko even though I haven’t followed Ghana football that much”, Fosu-Mensah told Accra-based radio station, Happy FM.

READ ALSO

“Asante Kotoko is a tradition for the family. Hopefully, I will now follow some games in the Ghana Premier League”.

Fosu-Mensah was born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam and represented the Netherlands at youth level.

He is still eligible to represent Ghana at the senior level despite playing for Netherlands per the new FIFA eligibility rules for playing below age 21.

Fosu-Mensah joined Bayer Leverkusen on a four-year deal from English Premier League side Manchester United last summer after failing to break into the first team of the Red Devils.