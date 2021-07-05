Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities has announced that Maxwell Konadu will be joining their technical team until the end of the 2020/21 football season.

It is unclear whether Konadu replaces Bashir Hayford or will be working with him. The statement released by the club states that the former national U-17 coach has been added to beef up the technical team.

Konadu started the season with Asante Kotoko but was sacked after his fourth game in charge, following Kotoko’s 1-0 defeat Great Olympics.

It was widely reported a deal had been agreed with Legon Cities to bring the 48-year-old in earlier.

Legon Cities sit at the 11th position with 39 points.