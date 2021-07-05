A referee in a Division One match between Brong Ahafo United and Real Tamale United has been chased out of a match by irate fans of the home team on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Referee Maxwell Hanson had to run for his life after awarding a penalty to the visiting team, Real Tamale United, prompting angry fans of B. A. United to break onto the park to attack him.

In a video from the Sunyani Coronation Park that has gone viral, scores of irate fans chased the helpless man as he sought refuge from security men.

Ghanaian referee runs for his life as fans chase him in a match between RTU and B.A united. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

The unpleasant scenes caused the game to be ended, according to reports from the Brong Ahafo Region.

This is not the first time such criminal acts have been witnessed in the Division One League, after fans of Wamanfo Mighty Royals, also from the same region, attacked a referee.

Watch video of the incident below: