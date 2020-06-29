Former Kotoko Board member, Kabral Blay-Amihere, wants the 2019/20 Ghana football season annulled since protocols of the coronavirus are not being complied with.

Following the outbreak of the virus, football activities in the country have come to a standstill since mid-March.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will, however, make a final decision on the future of football tomorrow, June 30.

According to Mr Amihere, the GFA must consider the complex issues regarding the pandemic before taking a firm decision to either truncate or continue with the league.

Kabral Blay-Amihere

According to him, abiding by all protocols and regular COVID-19 testing should be considered first before the GFA takes that crucial decision to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

READ ALSO

“Those countries who have started football are obeying the COVID-19 protocols. If the country (Ghana) wants to start the league, they should learn to implement the proper measures before starting the league,” he told Asempa FM on Ultimate Sports Show.

“There is no seriousness on protocol measures put in place before we start the pending league and I think we are not ready to continue it,” he stressed.

He further revealed that when football was active, supporters were not going to the stadium and now that people are demanding for the league to continue behind closed doors, it would be difficult for clubs to finance their expenses.

“South Africa is said to continue their league; they have put in all the protocols to ensure the safety of players. They have an element of sponsorship to ease their financial burden but we don’t have such.

“If you say King Faisal should continue the league, it will be a tough demand on their financial status so Ghana’s issue is a very hard task,” the former Envoy and National Media Commission chairman explained.