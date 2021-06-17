A 26-year-old mason, who returned from prison three months ago, has been jailed again for stealing a goat.

Samsudeen Mohammed is to serve 12 months for stealing the goat at Chorebang, a community in the Bole district of the Savannah Region.

The sentence, according to the presiding judge, Justice Andrew Prince Cudjoe, is because the suspect has not learnt any lesson.

Briefing the court, prosecutor, Chief Inspector Abdulai Awuni said on the 21st May 21, the complainant, Donwee Kanyiti, left his goat inside a pen and left for work at about 5:am and on the same day at 11:am the complainant returned from work but could not find his goat valued at GH¢250.00.

The next day a friend informed him that someone sold a goat to him at a cost of GH¢150.00. He paid GH¢100.00 and promised to add the GH¢50.00 the following day.

Mr Kanyiti rushed to the friend’s abode and saw his missing goat there. They then went to the suspect’s house and he admitted to stealing the goat.

Mr Kanyiti took the goat as an exhibit and reported the matter to the police leading to the suspect’s arrest.

In court, the one who bought the goat was charged with the criminal offence Act 1960 (ACT 29) Section 146 for buying a stolen item.

He was charged to sign a bond of good behaviour for 12 months, in default serve six months imprisonment.

The suspect, Samsudeen Mohammed, who pleaded guilty, said he stole the goat under the influence of alcohol.