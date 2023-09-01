Self-acclaimed queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay, is gearing up to take over the airwaves with another banger that has already sparked controversy.

Ahead of the official release, Wendy teased fans with a snippet of the song, and it’s safe to say that it didn’t go unnoticed.

In the song snippet, Wendy Shay sang about how all men are unrepentant cheats who constantly jump from one woman to another.

She encouraged women to prioritise themselves and not invest too much effort in pleasing men, as men will pursue whoever they want regardless.

According to her, men’s insatiable desire mean they cannot be tied down by physical attributes or other factors.

Wendy Shay’s assertion that “every man cheats” has drawn mixed reactions from male celebrities, including Okyeame Kwame and D-Black.

While they agree that no one is perfect, they believe the claim that all men cheat is an oversimplification.

The controversial lyrics have ignited a debate among fans and the entertainment industry, with some supporting Wendy Shay’s perspective and others challenging it.

Watch snippet below: