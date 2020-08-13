The Judicial Committee of the Sunyani Traditional Council (STC) has imposed a GH¢1,500.00 fine on an evangelist for defying Covid-19 protocols.

The evangelist, popularly known as Wofa Atta, has been accused of displaying gross misconduct towards the Sunyani Traditional Council.

The evangelist is said to have defied the compulsory wearing of face masks as part of measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Council, Wofa Atta has been preaching on the street without wearing a mask and was subsequently summoned to appear before the Judicial Committee, however, he failed to do so.

But later, when he heeded to the summon, a fine of GH¢1,500 was imposed on him.

Further, the Committee banned him from undertaking any religious activity within the STC’s jurisdiction.

In addition, the Committee, jointly presided by Nana Kwaku Sarbeng, the Akuamuhene and Nana Boadi Akrofa II, the Adontenhene respectively asked the evangelist to present a ram and two bottles of schnapps as part of the sanction.

Superintendent Haruna Alhassan, the Commander of the Sunyani Covid-19 Prevention Taskforce, lauded the Committee for the move.

He said this will serve as a deterrent to others.

He said the Taskforce had intensified its operations and would arrest and prosecute people and organisations that will defy any of the Covid-19 protocols.