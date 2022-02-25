An International Relations Analyst, Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, has sent a strong message to the Government of Ghana following the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

He said no government official should interfere in the conflict as it may have dire consequences on the students in Ukraine as well the country as a whole.

“Let no government official address the issue with insults. Let’s not support anyone, this is international politics and there is no need to meddle else it would affect the students and our country,” he told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday.

Dr Antwi-Danso’s message follows brewing tensions in the last few days over attacks from Russia on Ukraine, in what many fear could be the beginning of the Third World War.

Russia is demanding an end to NATO’s eastward expansion, which will affect Ukraine, a former Soviet Republic.

In a statement, NUGS explained that some Ghanaian students have already begun fleeing the country for fear of their lives in the face of escalations of the conflict.

But the security expert believes evacuation of the many Ghanaians stranded in Ukraine will not be possible.

“There is nothing we can do as Ghanaians are crying to be evacuated. We cannot evacuate the students because Ukrainian airlines are closed and won’t accept any airlines. Also, Ghana has no embassy in Ukraine and so it can never happen,” he said.

He has, however, urged the government to collaborate with countries evacuating their people from Ukraine to assist Ghanaian students to move out of Ukraine.

“The air space is closed. What do you do? …All we can do is to liaise with other countries who would be evacuating their nationals to see if they can evacuate ours for us,” he said.