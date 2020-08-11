Managing Director (MD) of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore, has revealed his outfit is being pursued by European marketing giants for partnership.

Clubs on the domestic scene have struggled to land juicy sponsorship over the years due to poor corporate governance and lack of structures.

However, that is not the state of the Ghana Premier League giants who are being pursued by European based franchisees who want to partner the Phobians.

Hearts of Oak have already landed a partnership with United Kingdom based kit manufacturers, Umbro.

READ ALSO

“Marketing gurus from Europe keep calling me for partnership with Hearts of Oak,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We are beyond the target we set for ourselves at the management level. We outpaced our targets within the first six months,” he added.

Reacting to the progress made in the sale of replica jerseys, Mr Moore answered by saying, “the purchase of our Umbro jerseys exceeded our expectations.”