Manager Gareth Southgate has the full support of all players in his England squad, according to defender Marc Guehi, as the team prepare for the knockout stages of Euro 2024.

The England team were booed off following the 0-0 draw in their final group game with Slovenia and some empty cups were thrown at the Southgate as he applauded supporters.

The result was enough for the Three Lions to finish as group winners and they will play Slovakia in the last 16 on Sunday.

Crystal Palace defender Guehi was handed his first senior England call-up by Southgate in March 2022 and has gone on to make 14 appearances.

He has been Southgate’s first-choice centre-back alongside John Stones at Euro 2024.

“He has been fantastic for England. If you look at his record, it speaks for itself,” 23-year-old Guehi said.

“Everyone is behind the manager and we have a really close tight-knit group just focused on the next group. Everyone appreciates him, especially me.

“He gave me my debut for England and he’s showed so much confidence in me. I am really grateful and I’m sure the rest of the team is as well.”​​​​​​​

Southgate has said that the reaction to the team’s performances in Germany is creating an “unusual environment” for the team, but Guehi says the players are not listening to any outside noise.

“I don’t think the team is too focused on that,” he said. “We are thankful for all of the fan support because they have travelled to see us.

“It is a calm and focused camp. Everyone is just focused on the next task at hand.”

As a result of winning their group, England have a path through the knockouts which avoids many of the other major nations.

Spain, Germany, Portugal, France and Belgium are all on the other side of the draw and England cannot play any of them before the final, but Guehi believes there is no easy route to the showpiece in Berlin on 14 July.

“Everyone has seen in this competition that I don’t think there is a favourable side of the draw,” he said. “Every opponent is tough to play against.

“We just need to remain calm. We put pressure on ourselves, but it’s a very calm and focused environment. We just need to continue focusing on one thing at a time.”

Guehi is forming a solid partnership at the back with Manchester City defender Stones and England have conceded only one goal during the three games so far.

“I think what builds confidence is togetherness and performances,” Guehi said.

“We haven’t lost a game yet. It’s important for us to control what we can control.”

England play Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday and kick off is at 17:00 BST.