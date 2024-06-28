England midfielder Phil Foden will return to Germany on Thursday after travelling to the United Kingdom for the birth of his third child.

The 24-year-old left the England camp for what the Football Association said on Wednesday was a “pressing family matter”.

Foden, who has 37 caps, has started all three of England’s group games at the tournament, including Tuesday’s draw with Slovenia.

England play Slovakia (17:00 BST) in the last 16 of Euro 2024 on Sunday in Gelsenkirchen and Foden should be involved in training on Friday.

Manager Gareth Southgate’s side finished top of Group C with five points from three matches.

In April, Foden and his partner Rebecca Cooke announced on Instagram they were expecting a third child.

The couple’s other children are son Ronnie, five, and daughter True, who is two years old.