With the EURO 2020 games just a few hours away from kick-off, listeners are kindly notified that there will be a number of disruptions to our regular programming on Asempa 94.7 FM.

The programme disruptions will start from today, June 11, when Turkey takes on Italy in a 7 pm tournament-opening fixture, till the grand final is played on July 11, 2021, at the Wembley stadium in England.

With some matches airing between 1 and 3 pm; 4 and 6; as well as 7 and 9 pm, some of your favourite shows that occupy these belts will be affected.

Among the shows to be affected are your favourite EKOSIISEN (2pm-6:30pm), Fire for Fire (1pm-2pm) as well as Sports Nite(7pm-10pm).

Some of your favorite weekend programmes will also be affected including Aburokyire Nkomo, Time with Dr. Phil and Kingdom Matters.

Listeners should however note that EKOSIISEN will be back on air after the group stage of the tournament.

Find the EURO 2020 fixtures below: