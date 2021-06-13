Wales fought back to draw with Switzerland in their opening game of Euro 2020, as Kieffer Moore marks his return to the starting line-up with what could prove to be a vital equaliser.

In only his third start in nine matches under interim manager Robert Page, the Cardiff City striker was close to giving Wales an early lead when his header was superbly tipped over by Yann Sommer.

Switzerland took control of the match from that point and, after squandering several chances, they eventually scored as the impressive Breel Embolo headed in from Xherdan Shaqiri’s corner.

Wales were slow to improve from their sluggish start but, with 15 minutes left, Joe Morrell’s delicately clipped cross found Moore, whose flicked header into the bottom corner sent the small but loud pocket of Wales fans in Baku wild.

Those supporters then thought their hearts had been broken 10 minutes later as Swiss substitute Mario Gravanovic scored moments after coming on – but a VAR check disallowed his goal for offside.

Switzerland kept pressing for a winner deep into added time but were denied by a series of brilliant saves from Danny Ward.

Such was the intensity of the late Swiss pressure, a draw will have felt like a great relief for Wales, whose next game is against Turkey in Baku on Wednesday.

After Turkey were crushed 3-0 by Italy in Friday’s tournament opener, Wales’ second match in Baku could have a significant bearing on their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.