Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is set to be fit for their Premier League match against Everton.

Onana, 27, was injured late on in Cameroon’s 3-0 victory over Mauritius in a World Cup qualifier last week but has trained before Sunday’s meeting.

United boss Erik ten Hag also said defender Luke Shaw will be available but there are doubts over striker Rasmus Hojlund’s fitness.

“Andre is OK. He stepped in during training, so he is good,” Ten Hag said.

“Rasmus is a close finish, he is training, he is down and outside. He is making very good steps and we will have to wait to make a final decision.”

Denmark international Hojlund suffered a muscle strain in the second half of United’s 1-0 win over Luton at Old Trafford on 11 November.

United are boosted by the return of England defender Shaw, who has recovered from the thigh muscle injury which had kept him out since August.

Asked about Shaw’s return, Ten Hag said: “You can mention many things, you can mention his physical and his technical ability, his leadership.

“It’s clear, a long time in the season we didn’t have a left full-back so yes, we’re very happy he’s back. That’s a good sign and he will help us [to be] more stable.”

Ten Hag also dismissed claims of a fallout between himself and French centre-back Raphael Varane.

It had been reported that the Dutchman’s decision to pick Jonny Evans ahead of Varane for the Manchester derby last month resulted in tension between the pair.

Ten Hag denied there was any issue between the pair and added: “I don’t know what you’re talking about [with] these rumours.

“He’s a very important player, but there’s internal competition and that [is how it] should be at a top club as we are. There is internal competition.

“When you have to decide on two players, who do brilliant – Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire, you have to make a choice for the position.”