The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is on a manhunt for two suspects in connection with SIM swap fraud.

EOCO has identified the suspects as Ezekiel Mensah Otoo and Frederick Anzi Quainoo aka Kakra.

The office, in a Facebook post, has urged anyone with information about the suspects to visit their office adjacent to the old parliament house, Barnes road, Accra.

EOCO can also be reached on 0579723301, 030266559, and 0302634363.

EOCO in collaboration with the Ghana Association of Banks earlier this month arrested four persons engaged in SIM swap fraud.

This was months after the Executive Director of EOCO, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs) met with Mr John Awuah CEO of the Ghana Association of Banks to collaborate with them in fighting fraud in the sector that is causing revenue leakages.

It emerged that they managed to withdraw an amount of about GHC200,000 in their modus operandi before their cover was blown and subsequently apprehended by the security agency which was working closely with the banks.