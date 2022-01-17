Ghana’s leading life insurance company, Enterprise Life, has held its 20th anniversary celebration with a thanksgiving service to appreciate God’s guidance and blessing over the past 20 years.

The 20th anniversary, which is being celebrated under the theme ‘Impacting Lives 20 Years and Beyond’, commemorates the successes and achievements of the company over the past two decades while preparing the company for the challenges of the future.

Scripture readings and prayers were interspersed with songs of praise for the goodness of God over the years and years ahead.

Staff of Enterprise Life and insurance partners clad in white gave thanks to God for sustaining the business.

Delivering the sermon on the theme: ‘For Thou Art, Me’, senior pastor of the Morning Star Cathedral, Lighthouse Chapel International, Prophet Kakra Baiden, stressed on the importance of Thanksgiving.

He urged the staff and management to make the expression of Thanksgiving an integral part of their lives in order to attract the blessings of the world.

Prophet Baiden also charged the staff to read their Bibles and pray without ceasing if they want to succeed in 2022.

Also, the National Insurance Company (NIC) commended Enterprise Life for its role in the ongoing insurance revolution.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Insurance at the event, Head of Supervision at the NIC, Stella Jonah, urged financial institutions to develop innovative packages in order to rope in more Ghanaians to sign up for insurance policies.

“Life Insurance has evolved over the years and has gone through several phases of growth. The advent of digitalization, innovation and recently, green insurance have also presented a whole new set of market challenges and customer demands. Throw in trying to meet the needs and demands of clients while staying compliant with regulatory requirements into the mix, and things can get complex,” she added.

Senior Manager of Human Resource, Dzifa Romano Mensah, said the company has benefited from God’s unmerited favour, hence the decision to give thanks.

“The God factor is one of our key pillars and we believe that giving thanks to God for how far he has brought us is prudent,” she stated.

Dzifa Romano Mensah assured their clients of improved and efficient service delivery in 2022.

“We are the number one life insurance company in Ghana and we want to continue giving life insurance solutions to our clients and our partners,” she added.

Enterprise Life also rewarded its long service staff as part of the occasion.

Enterprise Life was established in 2001 as Enterprise Life Assurance Company (ELAC) with one branch and nine staff.

In 2013, the company rebranded and changed its name to Enterprise Life to usher in a new phase and readiness to deliver outstanding performance for clients and customers.

Today, Enterprise Life is Ghana’s foremost life insurance company with an above-market performance becoming the highest premium earner and market leader in the life insurance industry.

Over the past two decades, the company has received several awards and honours in recognition of its commitment to deliver excellent services to all stakeholders.