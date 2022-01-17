Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has said the Black Stars have been provided with everything to perform at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

The senior national team has had an abysmal start to the tournament having suffered a defeat against Morocco in their opening game and were shockingly held to a 1-1 draw against Gabon in the second group game on Friday.

Mr Ussif, who was speaking ahead of the team’s final group game against Comoros on Tuesday in Garoua, said he hopes the team performs in the final game.

According to him, the Government of Ghana has provided all the incentives needed for them to lift the trophy at the tournament.

READ ALSO

“On our part as government, you can attest to it that we have done our part, because every single thing that we have to put in place, I have ensured His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made it available,” he said.

“So there is nothing for you to be worried about as far as financial and logistical issues are concerned. All we need is for you to deliver,” he added.

A win for the team could see Coach Milovan Rajevac’s side reach the next stage of the competition as one of the third-best-placed teams.

The team sits third in Group C with just a point after two games.