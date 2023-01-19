Ex-Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been released from a specialist heart hospital in Zambia following a four-day admission.

The 25-year-old was taken ill on a family visit to his native country on Sunday and was admitted for precautionary checks.

Doctors at the National Heart Hospital in Zambia’s capital city, Lusaka, say Mwepu is expected back next Wednesday for a review that will advise his next steps.

In October, Mwepu was diagnosed with a life-threatening heart condition, forcing him to retire from football.

He fell ill during an international break, on a flight to play Mali, and further tests on his return to England revealed that he suffers from a hereditary cardiac condition.

Mwepu joined Brighton from Austrian side RB Salzburg in 2021 and made 23 appearances for Zambia’s senior national team, scoring six times.

Last month, Mwepu took on a role with Brighton’s development academy, as coach of the Under-9s.