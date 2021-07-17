The tag as the best female rapper in Ghana is paying off as Eno acquires a piece of land from her craft.

The location of the land is currently unknown, but Eno took to social media to show off the vast property in her name.

A video she took captured the moment she was inspecting the land very early in the morning, as she was still in her sleepwear and hair bonnet.

She wrote on her Instagram page that she started from small beginnings, but now she has accomplished enough to own one of her dream assets.

In a separate video, she announced her ambassadorial deal with a construction and estate company; where she is believed to have acquired the property.

Her fans have, however, been divided by opinions; a section congratulated her for the feat, while others encouraged her to keep her private life as such.