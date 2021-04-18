Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ebi Bright has urged party members to put aside their parochial interests and work for the advancement of the party.

According to her, there is an urgent need for the NDC to incorporate the science of building loyalty into its reorganisational strategy in the bid to capture power once again.

Speaking at a forum dubbed, ‘Securing the NDC’s Future’ in Tema, Miss Bright said the party keeps losing opportunities to restrategise and engage the grassroots in preparations for future political battles.

“I don’t envy them (NPP) at all but a few things I envy is their loyalty to their direction. They don’t make it about the individuals. They don’t have to like me. They are looking for what I bring to the table for the advancement of the common good. Our party needs to be the common denominator. So let’s tell that to all the people holding an old grudge,” she said.

The 2020 defeated Parliamentary Candidate for Tema Central also indicated that the NDC cannot simply win elections on the back of ruling NPP’s poor performance.

She believes Ghanaians are looking for a party that is capable of carrying their dreams and aspirations and the NDC must put itself forward as the better option.

Madam Ebi Bright further said that the NDC is failing in attracting people into the party; a situation she said may cost the party dearly in its quest to win elections in the future. She also wants the NDC to rebrand itself as the party of choice.

“We are getting a new crop of NPP faithful who will express disgust at the performance of the party but somehow find them attractive enough to associate and identify with; all in the hope that they will become better…Are we increasing our numbers in the NDC at the rate that ensures that we are coming out on top into the future?” she quizzes.

Madam Bright described the feeling of exclusion in the party as a serious issue that if left unattended to may derail its fortunes.

She, however, urged the NDC leadership to create a mediation and reconciliation platform to pour oil on troubled waters as the party unites in readiness for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary polls.