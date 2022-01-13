Emirates Airlines has announced it will from January 13, 2022, resume passenger flights to Ghana and four other countries.

The others are Guinea (CKY), Côte d’Ivoire (ABJ), Uganda (EBB) and Republic of Angola (Luanda).

This was announced in a statement on the airline’s website following an extension of an initial 48-hour ban for flights from Accra to Dubai indefinitely in December 2021.

The suspension, according to sources, was linked to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases recorded on outbound flights arriving in Dubai from Accra and Abidjan.

The new statement from the airline has since given the green light for flights from Ghana to the United Arab Emirates.

However, all passengers arriving and transiting Dubai are expected to meet the following Covid-19 safety protocols:

Passengers travelling from Guinea (CKY), Uganda (EBB) or Ghana (ACC) with final destination DXB (Dubai International Airport) require 48‑hours PCR and 6‑hours Rapid PCR and PCR on arrival in DXB.

Passengers travelling from Guinea (CKY), Uganda (EBB), Ghana (ACC) and Côte d’Ivoire (ABJ) and transiting DXB are only required to follow final destination rules, i.e., no 48 hours PCR or no 6‑hours PCR unless it is mandated by the final destination.

Passengers travelling from Angola (LAD) or Côte d’Ivoire (ABJ) and inbound DXB are required to have 72 hours PCR and PCR on arrival in DXB.

Passengers travelling from Angola (LAD) and transiting DXB are only required to have 72 hours PCR.

Passengers travelling from CKY–DSS must follow final destination rules, which is no 48 hours PCR or no 6‑hours PCR unless it is mandated by the final destination.

Passengers accepted for travel under the travel protocol must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility within the stipulated hours of departure, test validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected.

Passengers who are required to undergo the Covid-19 PCR test on arrival must remain in self-quarantine until they receive the test result.

Meanwhile, UAE nationals and children under the age of 12 are exempt from these requirements.