Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Emelia Brobbey, has described the decline in the movie industry as a result of the lack of interest Ghanaians have in patronizing the movies produced in Ghana.

Speaking on ‘Ahosepe Xtra’ on ‘Adom TV’, she blamed the shrinking of the movie industry on the unavailability of marketing and selling points in the country lately.

“The challenge is Ghanaians interest in buying Ghanaian movies. We don’t have the marketing shops anymore and we don’t have CD selling points so apart from cinema premieres, you can’t get the movies to other vendors across the country to sell them,” she said.

“This is one of the challenges because the product is not visible in the market to buy them and watch,” she added.

The movie star, who doubles as a musician, comparing the Ghanaian movie industry to other African movie industries stated: “I can’t say we are leading in Africa but we are still producing movies.”

According to her, the industry has not dwindled, rather, it is still working tirelessly in producing more movies in the country.

“No one has taken the movie from us, we are still producing our movies just that how the work was increasing in demand for about three to four years ago isn’t the same as now but no one has taken the movie industry from us, and we are still working in the industry,” she noted.