The Omanhene of the Edina Traditional Area (Elmina) in the Central region, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI, has defended activities of some trawlers in illegal trans-shipment, popularly known as ‘Saiko’ in Ghana’s waters.



There have been many calls for the Fisheries Enforcement Unit to apply the provisions made in Ghana’s Fisheries Law to address the menace.



However, to Nana Conduah, the activity was initiated by forefathers years ago and can therefore not be described as an illegal activity.



Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, he argued the activity was initially known as ‘Saitey’ which means throwing away unwanted fishes.

“It is not good to destroy someone’s job because this did not start today because I saw my father do it back in the days. Lest you know, some of the licenses of the China boats are for some Ghanaians; then all those boats should leave our shores as well,” he said.



He stressed there is a deliberate attempt by some persons to fade off the activity in the seas.



“I have seen viral videos about these purported illegalities and I can challenge that those videos are not from Ghana, but I believe there is politics attached,” he added.