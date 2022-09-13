The Ellembelle land is full of gold but I will not allow illegal mining activities in the area, these are the words of District Chief Executive (DCE), Kwasi Bonzo.

His comment follows the invasion of illegal miners in the area and the circumstances leading to the disappearance of two excavators in the area.

He told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday that although dealing with the galamsey menace is extremely complex, he needs all hands on deck to deal with it.

“The galamsey menace is disturbing my district and I know how galamsey is destroying the lands. Our land is full of gold but as I remain the DCE for the district, I will fight and I won’t condone the galamsey menace in Ellembelle. I don’t engage in illegal mining activities. I would fight it with all my strength,” he stated.

Mr Bonzo, however, expressed his frustration about the seeming lack of commitment on the part of the police in the area in the fight against illegal mining.

