The Ellembele District Assembly has set records straight over claims that the Nkroful District Court Magistrate, Her Worship Awo French Amissah, relocated from her official bungalow due to the disturbing activities of illegal miners close by.

Contrary to claims by the Judicial Service that the Magistrate relocated because her safety, security and health were being threatened by ongoing illegal mining activities behind her bungalow, the Ellembele district assembly insists she was not in any danger.

District Chief Executive (DCE), Kwasi Bonzoh, said information available to his office indicated that the purported threat is only being used as a ploy by the magistrate to move out of the official residence with the divisional police commander as an immediate neighbour.

By relocating, the DCE says madam Amissah will continue enjoying rent allowance from the Judicial Service which she had been directed to forfeit as long as she continues living in a government bungalow.

In a letter dated July 14 and dispatched to the assembly, the Judicial Service lamented that “ongoing” day and night illegal mining behind the magistrate’s official bungalow is affecting her health as she can neither sleep nor rest.

Signed by Diana Naana Asiam, Regional Administrative Officer, it stated that the situation keeps worsening and that madam Amissah cannot continue putting her life at risk by staying in that bungalow.

This letter went viral on social media days before the assembly even received its copy.

At a press conference on Friday after conducting journalists round the bungalow now being occupied by the court registrar, DCE Bonzoh wondered whether the life of the new occupant is also not in danger.