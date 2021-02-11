A spokesperson for the petitioner in the ongoing presidential election has explained why they closed their case.

Sammy Gyamfi said they did so with expectation that, Electoral Commission Chair, Mrs Jean Mensa would mount the witness box.

His comment is in reaction to the Supreme Court ruling that it cannot compel the EC Chair to testify.

Many, who disagree with this decision argue that the EC boss must mount the witness box to redeem her image despite the ruling.

In support, Mr Gyamfi said the petitioners reserve the right to subpoena Mrs Mensa to testify in court.

“The battle is not over, we are not discouraged by this ruling but we will follow legal process to get her [Jean] to testify in court.”

He took to his Facebook page to express his opinion on the ruling.