Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been asked to psyche themselves for the outcome of the presidential election petition.

According to spokesperson for second respondent, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, it is obvious they have been deceived.

He explained that, the claim that the former President John Mahama won the December 7, 2020 presidential elections has now shifted to “no one won the elections”.

Hon. Oppong Nkrumah could not fathom why a political party in court seeking for a rerun of the elections did not bring even one pink sheet to prove their case.

Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi cited how then candidate Akufo-Addo in 2012 went to court with hardcore evidence which even compelled then EC boss, Dr Afari-Gyan to mount the witness box to back his argument.

Considering how the rulings have gone in the ongoing petition, he said it is now clear the Mr Mahama has no case.