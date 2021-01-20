A member of the legal team for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Dominic Ayine, has explained that the reason for his misconduct earlier in court Wednesday was he was shocked at the proceedings in court.

The Chief Justice, Justice Anim Yeboah, chided the former Deputy Minister for Justice and Attorney General, for continuously raising objections while the timelines for the hearing were being read.

According to the Supreme Court, the decision had to be taken looking at the strict timelines guiding the election adjudication dispute as contained in the constitutional instrument (C.I) 99.

“I saw you murmuring to your colleagues during the hearing and you should know better. You keep murmuring which I think is not fair. Please out of the respect for you, don’t do that again,” the Chief Justice warned.

But the NDC Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, in defense, told the media that he reacted out of shock; noting that the parties involved in the case were not consulted in the decision-making process which he said should not be the case in the practice of the profession.

“And I was shocked at what was happening and you all realised that the Chief Justice singled me out that my body language was inappropriate but that is because I was very shocked that after 25 years of law practice, I have never seen this happening; that a court will arbitrarily announce the timeline for the party without consultation,” he said.